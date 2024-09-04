Menu

Calgary cannot afford Green Line project after Alberta says it’s pulling funding: mayor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2024 3:41 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city can no longer afford the Green Line LRT project and is looking at the options to transfer the project to the province. As Adam MacVicar reports, it comes after a letter from Alberta’s transportation minister revealed the provincial government won’t be funding the shortened line.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city can no longer afford its long-sought Green Line light rail transit project after the Alberta government announced it’s pulling funding from the plan in its current form.

Gondek says the province’s push to change the scope of the project, and the delay that would come with a third-party review ordered by the province, will increase costs.

Her comment comes after Alberta Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen sent a letter to Gondek on Tuesday saying the Green Line is becoming a “multi-billion dollar boondoggle” that will serve few Calgarians.

He says the province can’t support the city’s latest, scaled back plan with the $1.53 billion it had pledged.

Council voted in July to shorten the first phase of the line, and its budget has increased by about $700 million to over $6.2 billion.

Dreeshen says even though hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent on things like utility work, throwing good money after bad is not an option.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

