Transportation Safety Board to send investigators after small airplane crashed at northern Alberta airport

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will deploy a team to probe an aircraft accident that happened Tuesday afternoon at an airport in northern Alberta.

Peace River and Grimshaw RCMP say a privately registered small plane crashed on the grounds of the Peace River airport at approximately 4:50 p.m.

Two passengers are believed to have been on board. RCMP won’t say anything about injuries or deaths but say that TSB has now taken over the investigation.

Mounties add that Transport Canada has been notified of the crash.

The TSB says in a brief news release it will gather information and assess the event.

Police say they are working with partner agencies and are asking people to avoid the area for the time being.