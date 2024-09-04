Menu

Canada

Transportation Safety Board to send investigators after small airplane crashed at northern Alberta airport

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2024 9:18 am
1 min read
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will deploy a team to probe an aircraft accident that happened Tuesday afternoon at an airport in northern Alberta. View image in full screen
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will deploy a team to probe an aircraft accident that happened Tuesday afternoon at an airport in northern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Sean Kilpatrick
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will deploy a team to probe an aircraft accident that happened Tuesday afternoon at an airport in northern Alberta.

Peace River and Grimshaw RCMP say a privately registered small plane crashed on the grounds of the Peace River airport at approximately 4:50 p.m.

Two passengers are believed to have been on board. RCMP won’t say anything about injuries or deaths but say that TSB has now taken over the investigation.

Mounties add that Transport Canada has been notified of the crash.

The TSB says in a brief news release it will gather information and assess the event.

Police say they are working with partner agencies and are asking people to avoid the area for the time being.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

