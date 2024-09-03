Menu

Two people dead after rollover near The Pas

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted September 3, 2024 11:02 pm
1 min read
Two people dead after rollover near The Pas - image View image in full screen
Two people are dead after a rollover near the Pas on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 60, located approximately 31 kms east of Highway 10.

Police say a vehicle with four people inside, travelling from Winnipeg to The Pas, hit the shoulder and overcorrected. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and it rolled.

Two passengers in the back, a 21-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 25-year-old woman, and an 18-year-old man in the front passenger seat were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

