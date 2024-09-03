Menu

Weather

Lethbridge introduces windrow assistance for residents with mobility challenges

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted September 3, 2024 7:29 pm
1 min read
City of Lethbridge introduces windrow assistance for residents with mobility challenges
Winter may be the furthest thing from everyone’s minds as Lethbridge experiences another heatwave, but the city is preparing for snow. Jordan Prentice has more on the City of Lethbridge’s new Snow Route Windrow Assistance Service.
Winter may be the furthest thing from everyone’s minds as Lethbridge experiences a September heatwave, but the city is preparing for snow.

Lethbridge residents facing mobility challenges who live along snow routes will soon be able to sign up for the city’s Snow Route Windrow Assistance Service.

When snow is plowed to the right of the roadway, massive walls of snow — windrows — are created along sidewalks and driveways.

The windrows can be difficult to navigate, especially for people who face mobility challenges such as those in wheelchairs or who use walkers.

The Snow Route Windrow Assistance Service aims to help by creating a passage in the windrow at the driveway, or at the curb of an on-street parking location.

Snow route residents in need can call 3-1-1 to sign up for the cost-free service from Sept. 16 to 27.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

