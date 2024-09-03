Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Friends, family of slain Indigenous teen protest sentencing delays

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted September 3, 2024 8:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Family of slain Indigenous teen protest sentencing delays'
Family of slain Indigenous teen protest sentencing delays
WATCH: Family and friends of Colton Crowshoe, an Indigenous teen killed over a decade ago, rallied outside the Calgary courthouse. Their repeated calls for justice follow repeated delays in sentencing. Sarah Offin reports.
Family and friends of an Indigenous teen killed over a decade ago rallied outside the Calgary courthouse on Tuesday.

Their repeated calls for justice for Colton Crowshoe, who went missing and was killed in July 2014, follow repeated delays in sentencing.

Crowshoe was strangled to death over a decade ago, and thrown into a storm pond in Calgary’s northeast.

Wiley Provost pled guilty to manslaughter, but sentencing has been delayed three times over the last year.

The Justice presiding over the case is currently seeking guidance from Indigenous elders in his decision.

They’ve scheduled to meet Sept. 13.

Click to play video: '‘We are overwhelmed’: Family of Colton Crowshoe in court for murder suspect'
‘We are overwhelmed’: Family of Colton Crowshoe in court for murder suspect
