Friends, family of slain Indigenous teen protest sentencing delays

Family and friends of an Indigenous teen killed over a decade ago rallied outside the Calgary courthouse on Tuesday.
Their repeated calls for justice for Colton Crowshoe, who went missing and was killed in July 2014, follow repeated delays in sentencing.
Crowshoe was strangled to death over a decade ago, and thrown into a storm pond in Calgary’s northeast.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Wiley Provost pled guilty to manslaughter, but sentencing has been delayed three times over the last year.
The Justice presiding over the case is currently seeking guidance from Indigenous elders in his decision.
They’ve scheduled to meet Sept. 13.
More on Crime
- 10-year-old confesses to killing former Louisiana mayor and his daughter: police
- U.S. seizes Venezuelan president’s plane, says it was purchased illegally
- Spanish YouTube chef found guilty of gruesome murder, dismemberment in Thailand
- Charges laid in ‘swatting’ plot against U.S. politicians, former president
- 10-year-old confesses to killing former Louisiana mayor and his daughter: police
- U.S. seizes Venezuelan president’s plane, says it was purchased illegally
- Spanish YouTube chef found guilty of gruesome murder, dismemberment in Thailand
- Charges laid in ‘swatting’ plot against U.S. politicians, former president
Comments