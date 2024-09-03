Lethbridge students return to school with some new rules

Send this page to someone via email

Newly implemented cellphone policies and other curriculum changes will ensure a slightly different school year in Lethbridge than students may be used to.

While students are just returning to school on Tuesday, teachers and staff have been working hard for a while already.

“Staff have been in the trenches for the last week or so and today they get to welcome students,” said Allison Purcell, board chair for the Lethbridge School Division.

This year will see schools piloting a new social studies curriculum. Other changes to note include stricter cellphone policies announced by the province earlie this year.

“It is important that they learn how to best use technology like that for their own learning and to keep those things separate,” said Kathy Jones-Husch, the principal at St. Patrick Fine Arts Elementary School.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will be reminding kids and their parents through an acceptable use agreement just what those parameters are.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We will be reminding kids and their parents through an acceptable use agreement just what those parameters are."

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The principal says students in elementary school grades don’t use phones as regularly as older students, but it’s a good time for them to learn.

As for the older grades, Lethbridge School Division is rolling out a three-tiered initiative to ensure the right rules fit the right students.

“When you’re in elementary (school), there’s going to be limited to no use of personal mobile devices,” said Mike Nightingale, superintendent of Lethbridge School Division.

“As you get into middle school, there’s a little bit of flexibility, not during class time, but a little bit of flexibility during non-instructional time and then high school, there isn’t use during instructional time, but there is use permitted during non-instructional time.”

Beyond the school doors, residents are reminded to drive safely as children will be crossing roads more frequently.

“We’re going to have a higher flow of pedestrian and vehicle traffic in these areas. We just want to make sure motorists are paying attention to their surroundings,” said Danny Lomness, who is the sergeant in charge of the traffic unit of the Lethbridge Police Service.

One method aiming to keep students safe is the AMA patrollers program. Operated by older students, the program has enjoyed close to a century of success.

Story continues below advertisement

AMA patrollers will be at various schools throughout the year, rain or shine, helping their classmates cross the road.