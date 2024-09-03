Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta baseball game to raise money for Cross Cancer Institute wraps up after more than 100 hours

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 3, 2024 10:17 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Epic Alberta baseball game to raise money for Cross Cancer Institute wraps up'
Epic Alberta baseball game to raise money for Cross Cancer Institute wraps up
WATCH ABOVE: (From Sept. 2, 2024) As of Sunday afternoon, the "World's Longest Baseball Game" east of Edmonton had raised $280,131 of its $300,000 goal.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fifty-six people took a swing at playing the world’s longest baseball game east of Edmonton this weekend to raise money for Edmonton’s Cross Cancer Institute and after finishing their over-100-hour game on Sunday, the event’s organizer says he is sure the record attempt will hit another home run when it comes to reaching its fundraising goal.

As of 4:26 p.m. on Sunday, the “World’s Longest Baseball Game” had raised $280,131 of its $300,000 goal.

“I know we’ll make that, which is awesome,” said organizer Brent Saik, who also played in the game which was held at Saiker’s Acres. “Our community has never ever let us down.

“Every time we’ve asked for a certain dollar value, we’ve got it.”

Saik said the money raised from the game will go towards the purchase and installation of an MR-Sim at the Cross Cancer Institute. The tool offers high-resolution images of cancerous areas so that doctors can see tumours, and more clearly than with a CT scan.

Story continues below advertisement

Saik has been passionate about raising money for cancer research ever since his father died of cancer 30 years ago. He later also lost his wife, Susan, to cancer. Since then he has organized major fundraising events, including previous incarnations of the “World’s Longest Baseball Game” and multiple editions of the “World’s Longest Hockey Game.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The epic baseball game that wrapped up Sunday got underway on Aug. 29. In the end, 13,560 pitches were thrown and 2,531 hits were recorded as Team Hope and Team Cure put together a staggering 1,409 runs over 383 innings.

Click to play video: 'World’s Longest Hockey Game wraps up east of Edmonton after 252 hours'
World’s Longest Hockey Game wraps up east of Edmonton after 252 hours
Trending Now

Anyone interested in donating can visit the event’s website.

Click to play video: '72-hour baseball game wraps up in Edmonton'
72-hour baseball game wraps up in Edmonton
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices