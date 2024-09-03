Menu

Headline link
Fire

Young Street fire leaves 1 in critical condition, Winnipeg firefighters say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 3, 2024 10:01 am
1 min read
FILE - One person is in critical condition in hospital after Winnipeg fire crews doused a blaze on Young Street on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
FILE - One person is in critical condition in hospital after Winnipeg fire crews doused a blaze on Young Street on Tuesday morning. Sam Thompson / Global News
One person was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a fire on Young Street on Tuesday morning, firefighters say.

Crews were called to the one-and-a-half storey house just after 3 a.m., and were told someone was trapped inside. While some firefighters went inside to search for the occupant, others worked on extinguishing the flames.

The fire was declared under control within half an hour, and officials say the other residents of the house were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

