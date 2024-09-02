Menu

Environment

African nations lose up to 5% of GDP annually due to climate change: report

By Monika Pronczuk The Associated Press
Posted September 2, 2024 1:49 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Heat is on’: UN demands action against rising temperatures as world registers warmest day'
‘Heat is on’: UN demands action against rising temperatures as world registers warmest day
WATCH: 'Heat is on': UN demands action against rising temperatures as world registers warmest day – Jul 25, 2024
African nations are losing up to 5% of their GDP every year as they bear a heavier burden than the rest of the world from climate change, a new report said Monday after one of the continent’s hottest years on record.

The World Meteorological Organization said many African nations are spending up to 9% of their budgets for climate adaptation policies.

“Over the past 60 years, Africa has observed a warming trend that has become more rapid than the global average,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo, warning that it is affecting everything from food security to public health to peace.

Africa is responsible for less than 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. But it is the most vulnerable region to extreme weather events including droughts, floods and heatwaves, the WMO said.

The new report focuses on 2023, one of Africa’s three hottest years on record. It urged African governments to invest in early warning systems as well as meteorological services. If adequate measures are not put in place, up to 118 million Africans will be exposed to droughts, floods and extreme heat by 2030, the report warned.

Click to play video: 'UN climate chief says we have ‘2 years to save the world’'
UN climate chief says we have ‘2 years to save the world’
In sub-Saharan Africa, the costs of adapting to extreme weather could be $30-50 billion per year over the next decade, the report estimated.

The effects of climate change have been harrowing. Between September and October 2023, approximately 300,000 people across West Africa were affected by floods, the report said. Zambia experienced the worst drought in 40 years, affecting nearly 6 million people.

The pattern of extreme weather events in Africa continues in 2024, experts said.

In the Sahel region south of the Sahara, flooding has affected over 716,000 people this year, according to the United Nations. In Mali, authorities last week declared a national disaster over floods which have affected 47,000 people since the beginning of the rainy season.

West Africa experienced an unprecedented heat wave earlier this year that led to a surge in deaths.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

