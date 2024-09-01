Vancouver Island MLA Mitzi Dean withdrawing from upcoming B.C. election

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

British Columbia’s Minister of State for Child Care Mitzi Dean says she won’t be running in the provincial election in October.

Dean says she’s bowing out of the election to focus on her health and her family.

She says “personal challenges” over the last year have affected her health, and says dropping out of the running was “one of the most difficult decisions” of her life.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Dean says she’s grateful to her fellow caucus members and constituents in her riding on Vancouver Island, now known as Esquimalt-Colwood.

Premier David Eby says he agreed with Dean’s reasons for not running again, and says Dean is on leave from her ministerial role “effective immediately.”

In July, fellow ministers Harry Bains, Bruce Ralston and Rob Fleming also announced they wouldn’t be seeking re-election when British Columbians head to the polls on October 19.