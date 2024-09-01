Critic of school pronoun policy is one of two new Alberta senators

Send this page to someone via email

A corporate lawyer and a professor who has been a vocal critic of Alberta’s planned legislation on pronouns in schools are both now senators representing the province.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday that Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon has named Daryl Fridhandler and Kristopher Wells to fill vacancies in the Senate.

Wells is an outspoken LGBTQ2 community champion based in Edmonton known for promoting diversity, inclusion, equality and human rights, and is openly opposed to the Alberta government’s plan for a policy requiring parents to consent before children under 16 can change their names or pronouns in schools.

Political scientist Duane Bratt said he expects the provincial government to be critical of the Wells appointment due to his opposition to the pronoun policy.

“This is the type of appointment that Senate should be made out of. It should reflect the diversity of Canada. It should include experts from all varieties of fields,” Bratt told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m also aware this is going to cause tensions within social conservatives in Alberta, and the Alberta government in particular, because of his positions of sexual minority rights.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Fridhandler, a partner at Burnet, Duckworth and Palmer LLC in Calgary, is a lawyer, arbitrator, mediator and businessman with 40 years of experience who has served as a legal advisor for a variety of companies, non-profits and projects.

He has served on many boards, including ENMAX, where he’s presently a director. In the past, he has served as chair of the Alberta Ballet, Calgary Economic Development, and Arts Commons.

It says Wells, who is a Canada Research Chair in the Public Understanding of Sexual and Gender Minority Youth, is an educator, a scientific expert, and a champion for the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

The statement from the prime minister’s office says the two new senators were recommended by an independent advisory board for Senate appointments that was established in 2016, which it says ensures senators are independent.

“I congratulate Mr. Fridhandler and Dr. Wells on their appointment as Parliament’s newest independent senators. Their experiences will make them important voices for their communities,” Trudeau said in Saturday’s announcement.

The governor general appoints senators, but by convention, they are appointed on the advice of the prime minister.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith responded to the appointments on social media, accusing Trudeau of disregarding the interests of Albertans.

“Despite our province’s repeated democratic election of senators-in-waiting ready to represent Albertans’ interests, he has chosen to appoint left wing partisans who will do whatever he and the Liberals order them to,” Smith posted on X.

Wells has written on social media that Smith’s “obsession” with the transgender community is “beyond weird.”

“This trans panic she is manufacturing is hateful, hurtful and needs to stop,” Wells wrote earlier this month on X.

Smith has said her government will introduce legislation on pronouns in schools in the fall legislature session that begins in late October.

It’s part of a suite of policies she first announced in January, which also include restricting transgender youth access to gender-affirming health care, banning transgender participation in female sports, and requiring parental consent or notification.

Saturday’s statement from the PMO notes Wells “has used research and advocacy to help advance diversity, equity, and human rights in Alberta and across the country.”

It also said he has received accolades that include the Alberta Centennial Medal and the Alberta Award for Study of Canadian Human Rights and Multiculturalism.

— with files from Jaclyn Kucey

Advertisement