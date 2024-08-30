Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Unmarked burials indicated at former residential school site near The Pas

By The Staff Global News
Posted August 30, 2024 10:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Unmarked burials indicated at former residential school site near The Pas'
Unmarked burials indicated at former residential school site near The Pas
There are indications of unmarked graves at a former residential school site in Opaskwayak Cree Nation near The Pas
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There are indications of unmarked graves at a former residential school site in Opaskwayak Cree Nation near The Pas.

Community leaders announced the findings from a team that specializes in searching for graves and human remains detection dogs at the Former Mckay Indian Residential School grounds Friday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The dogs indicated six areas of interest, and the next step is to confirm that with Ground Penetrating Radar.

“I didn’t think that work would be so emotional, when the dogs barked that meant they found something,” said OCN Councilor Edwin Jebb.

Trending Now

“The emotions came up from my stomach to my throat and my knees buckled. I was
overtaken with emotion from the dogs that were working,”

The residential school was in operation from 1914 to 1933.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices