Unmarked burials indicated at former residential school site near The Pas

There are indications of unmarked graves at a former residential school site in Opaskwayak Cree Nation near The Pas.

Community leaders announced the findings from a team that specializes in searching for graves and human remains detection dogs at the Former Mckay Indian Residential School grounds Friday.

The dogs indicated six areas of interest, and the next step is to confirm that with Ground Penetrating Radar.

“I didn’t think that work would be so emotional, when the dogs barked that meant they found something,” said OCN Councilor Edwin Jebb.

“The emotions came up from my stomach to my throat and my knees buckled. I was

overtaken with emotion from the dogs that were working,”

The residential school was in operation from 1914 to 1933.