B.C. to allow single-stairwell buildings in bid to boost housing supply

British Columbia is moving to allow buildings up to six storeys to have one exit stairwell instead of two in the government’s latest effort to boost housing supply.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says in a statement that updating the provincial building code to remove the requirement for a second egress or exit stairwell per floor will facilitate more options for residents who need larger layouts.

The provincial statement says the change will make it possible to build housing projects on smaller lots and allow greater flexibility for multi-bedroom apartments, adding housing density in areas of transit-oriented developments.

A policy report commissioned by the province says the main intent of having two exits is to allow occupants an alternate means of escape if one exit is blocked.

The province says all new buildings designed under the changes will require safety measures including sprinklers, smoke-management systems and wider stairwells.

The report looked at data from Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand and found about eight to 10 per cent of fires in apartment buildings may originate in exit stairs or common corridors, but they are mostly small.

It says requirements for single-stairwell buildings should emphasize minimizing combustible materials in exit routes and slowing any fire from spreading.