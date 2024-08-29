High cost of travel nurses helps drive deficit forecast in New Brunswick

An update today from the New Brunswick government shows an unexpected deficit of $27.6 million for the current fiscal year, driven in part by the high cost of travel nurses.
The figure marks a sharp reversal from the $40.9-million surplus initially forecast in the provincial budget unveiled in March.
Today’s report on the first quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year says health-care costs are projected to be $164 million more than anticipated.
The province estimates it will spend $97 million over the year just for travel nurses, mainly in the francophone Vitalité Health Network.
It says other health-care cost overruns will come from paying out overtime and training new staff.
The update says government expenses will be $13.3 billion in the 2024-25 fiscal year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.
