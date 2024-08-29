Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

High cost of travel nurses helps drive deficit forecast in New Brunswick

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2024 12:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.B. asks Auditor General to look further into travel nurse contracts'
N.B. asks Auditor General to look further into travel nurse contracts
New Brunswick’s Public Accounts Committee has asked the Auditor General to look deeper into travel nurse contracts signed with Canadian Health Labs in 2021. But this time, to use powers his office has only used once before. Global’s Silas Brown explains – Jul 23, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An update today from the New Brunswick government shows an unexpected deficit of $27.6 million for the current fiscal year, driven in part by the high cost of travel nurses.

The figure marks a sharp reversal from the $40.9-million surplus initially forecast in the provincial budget unveiled in March.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Today’s report on the first quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year says health-care costs are projected to be $164 million more than anticipated.

The province estimates it will spend $97 million over the year just for travel nurses, mainly in the francophone Vitalité Health Network.

Trending Now

It says other health-care cost overruns will come from paying out overtime and training new staff.

The update says government expenses will be $13.3 billion in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices