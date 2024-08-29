High cost of travel nurses helps drive deficit forecast in New Brunswick

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An update today from the New Brunswick government shows an unexpected deficit of $27.6 million for the current fiscal year, driven in part by the high cost of travel nurses.

The figure marks a sharp reversal from the $40.9-million surplus initially forecast in the provincial budget unveiled in March.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Today’s report on the first quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year says health-care costs are projected to be $164 million more than anticipated.

The province estimates it will spend $97 million over the year just for travel nurses, mainly in the francophone Vitalité Health Network.

It says other health-care cost overruns will come from paying out overtime and training new staff.

The update says government expenses will be $13.3 billion in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.