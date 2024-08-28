Menu

Sports

Saskatoon teenaged para swimmer Ouellette ready to race the world at first Paralympics

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted August 28, 2024 9:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon para swimming teenager Hannah Ouellette off to first Paralympics'
Saskatoon para swimming teenager Hannah Ouellette off to first Paralympics
WATCH: At just 18 years old, Saskatoon's Hannah Ouellette will get her first shot on the Paralympic stage as she's off to Paris with two other Saskatoon Lasers Swim Club teammates.
Saskatoon para swimmer Hannah Ouellette only turned 18 this spring, but she’s already checked off a feat others spend decades training for.

She’s headed to only her second international swimming competition, which just so happens to be the 2024 Paralympics in Paris representing Team Canada.

“It’s been very exciting to tell my family and friends that I’ve made the team and to represent Canada,” said Ouellette.

Ouellette first entered the pool when she was 10 years old and has been able to take on more and more challenges since, according to Saskatoon Lasers Swim Club head coach Ryan Jones.

“We want to develop the necessary skills of a high-performance athlete,” said Jones. “If I go back four years with Hannah we’re working on floats, we’re working on kicking, body position and all of that. I think those skills have really applied to her being able to be pretty strong in all four strokes at this point.”

Click to play video: 'Meadow Lake’s Nikita Ens off to second Paralympics, 10 years after life-changing crash'
Meadow Lake’s Nikita Ens off to second Paralympics, 10 years after life-changing crash
Ouellette will compete in the 50m butterfly and 200m distances following her performance at Canadian Trials, which included smashing the national record in the SM5 200m individual medley.

Her true breakout moment came at the 2022 Canada Games in Niagara, Ont. where she captured Saskatchewan’s first medal in the 50m butterfly event.

Learning from veteran Lasers teammates like Shelby Newkirk and Nikita Ens, Ouellette will get the chance to build on those achievements in the Paris pool.

“It helped me be familiar with being on a team and a multi-class sport event,” said Ouellette of the Canada Games. “I wouldn’t have expected to be where I am now and I’m very grateful to be here.”

Ouellette will be one of the first Canadians in the water, as she’ll compete on Day 1 of the Paralympics starting with the women’s 200m freestyle heats on Thursday.

