Lifestyle

Denim in the Dirt: 123rd annual Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition begins

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted August 28, 2024 9:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'IPE kicks off in Armstrong'
IPE kicks off in Armstrong
It's day one of the Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong, an end of summer staple for the Okanagan. Sydney Morton brings us all the sights and sounds from opening day.
The 123rd Interior Provincial Exhibition has officially begun, delivering five full days of family fun on the fairgrounds in Armstrong, B.C.

Every year the theme changes to focus on one of the divisions that make up the IPE and stampede; this year it is Denim in the Dirt, highlighting the sewing, quilting and fancywork division. Everyone who attends is encouraged to come decked out in a Canadian tuxedo (denim top to bottom) when visiting the fairgrounds.

“It’s just exciting, it’s that community feeling that you are part of something – whether you are in the barn doing your corner or whether you are part of the rodeo doing your corner – it all comes together and makes this incredible event that we are so so proud of,” said Heather King, IPE general manager.

King estimates that more than 100,000 people will come through the gates over the five days with each night concluding with a professional rodeo.

Click to play video: 'Get to know the animals at the Armstrong IPE'
Get to know the animals at the Armstrong IPE

This year there are more than 2,300 exhibitors offering homemade goods, creations, baking, livestock and more.

And the poultry division has flown back to the IPE in full force.

“We have 102 exhibits this year,” said Jim Perry, Poultry director of Division Six.

“Of course, we lapsed with the avian influenza but we don’t have anything current happening with (that) so we are really excited this year.”

The 4-H Club members have been prepping their prized animals and are ready to show their pigs, cattle, llamas and sheep.

There’s a full schedule of events every day on the fairgrounds, with the parade running Saturday, Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

For a full schedule of events visit the Armstrong IPE website.

