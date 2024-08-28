Sask. man with spinal condition forced to seek treatment in United States

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina man who has lived with a painful spinal disorder for years is now seeking medical help in the United States after he says several provincial doctors refused to help him.

Mackenzie Wagman was diagnosed with Bertolotti syndrome four years ago. It is considered by doctors to be a fixable congenital spinal condition that creates intense lower back pain.

“My whole life has been flipped upside down,” Wagman told Global News. “I used to be super active. I was able to work, play with my kids and now I have a hard time doing anything. I can’t even go to the grocery store to get groceries.

“I feel like I am letting my whole family down.”

Because of pain, Wagman is unable to work – and on days when he can get out of bed – it’s difficult for him to do simple tasks around the house, like washing dishes. All the chores and yard work are left to his finance Jessia Grensides – who is now the only working parent in the family.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s like constant stress for myself just trying to hold everybody together emotionally and mentally all the time,” Grensides said. “I think I’ve put up a wall and just focused on keeping them happy and safe and healthy.”

An x-ray of Mackenzie Wagman’s spine. Courtesy of Mackenzie Wagman

The couple said it’s been extremely hard on their oldest daughter who will stay home from family trips to be with her dad.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“(Since) Mackenzie first got hurt, (his daughter) has been wishing on every wish chip she finds … or on birthday candles – whatever it may be – she wishes that her dad’s back gets better,” Grensides explained.

After seeing several doctors in Saskatchewan, Wagman said he was told by all that there was nothing wrong. He left the country and finally got a diagnosis in New York, but that didn’t help the situation at home. He said doctors in Saskatchewan don’t support the diagnosis.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve personally called every single surgeon in Saskatchewan, orthopedic and spine, to see if they can or have treated this condition and not one of them has,” Wagman said.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, there are 11 spinal surgeons in Saskatchewan with more on the way.

“We continue to work with spine surgeons to encourage them to consider all options to ensure patients have access to timely services,” SHA said in a release.

“Patients who have concerns regarding their access to surgery are encouraged to consult the provincial Specialist Directory to review surgeon wait times by procedure and may request referral to other surgeons with shorter wait times if they wish.”

Andrea Muffly is an occupational therapist in Virginia who has studied the syndrome. She says the diagnosis is easily missed by doctors who aren’t familiar with it.

“It has to be read by a technician that’s familiar with Bertolotti syndrome,” Muffy said. “Not all doctors are trained with this so sometimes it won’t be identified in the reports.”

Wagman and Grensides want to have a wedding and expand their family but say their life plans are on hold until he can be properly treated.

He’s waiting to talk to a surgeon in Virginia to explore options.