Reddit says it’s fixed an outage that hit tens of thousands

Reddit says it has implemented a fix after thousands of people reported the outage on DownDetecter, with the company saying its servers had gone down

The reports began just after 3:30 p.m. EDT. Shortly after 4 p.m., Reddit posted to the social media platform X, saying it was investigating the issue. A few minutes later, Reddit announced it had identified the issue and was implementing a fix.

About 18,000 people reported the issue in Canada, while nearly 150,000 people reported the same from the U.S.

Reddit said the incident impacts its platform on both desktop and mobile browsers as well as its mobile apps. Vote processing, comment processing, spam processing and “Modmail” are also affected.

Reddit also posted a comedic video to advise its users that “servers are down” shortly after the outage was reported.

As of 4:45 p.m. EDT, the company said it was monitoring its services after implementing the fix.