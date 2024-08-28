Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Reddit says it’s fixed an outage that hit tens of thousands

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 28, 2024 5:05 pm
1 min read
FILE - The Reddit app icon is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE - The Reddit app icon is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023. AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Reddit says it has implemented a fix after thousands of people reported the outage on DownDetecter, with the company saying its servers had gone down

The reports began just after 3:30 p.m. EDT. Shortly after 4 p.m., Reddit posted to the social media platform X, saying it was investigating the issue. A few minutes later, Reddit announced it had identified the issue and was implementing a fix.

About 18,000 people reported the issue in Canada, while nearly 150,000 people reported the same from the U.S.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Reddit said the incident impacts its platform on both desktop and mobile browsers as well as its mobile apps. Vote processing, comment processing, spam processing and “Modmail” are also affected.

Reddit also posted a comedic video to advise its users that “servers are down” shortly after the outage was reported.

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

As of 4:45 p.m. EDT, the company said it was monitoring its services after implementing the fix.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices