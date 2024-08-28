Part of Calgary’s airport to be closed for 18 months to repair damage caused by hail

The Calgary Airport Authority has announced that Concourse B at the YYC Calgary International Airport will remain closed for a minimum of 18 months to repair damage from a massive hailstorm earlier this month.

No guests or airport staff were injured during the storm on Aug. 5, which also damaged commercial aircraft at YYC as well as homes and vehicles across parts of north Calgary. The total cost of repairs is not yet known.

“Early investigations have shown that Concourse B, located in the Domestic Terminal Building, sustained very significant damage – initially from the golf-ball-sized hail puncturing the roof membrane, and then from the subsequent heavy rainfall entering the building,” Chris Miles, the chief operating officer of the Calgary Airport Authority, said on Wednesday.

“We have completed the initial remediation work and are now developing a comprehensive plan to repair the roof and interior of Concourse B.”

Despite the closure of YYC’s Concourse B and its gates (gates 31-40), airport officials said they do not believe there will be any impact to travellers or airport operations while the restoration work is underway.

“We are pleased to report that there should be no impact to our guests and passengers, as we have been able to accommodate all flights through other parts of the terminal. We are open for business,” said Chris Dinsdale, the president and CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority.