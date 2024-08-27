Manitoba schools, divisions work to reduce financial burden on parents

Back to school is right around the corner, but for many parents, a return to class means a whole new set of anxieties about being able to afford the necessities for their kids.

The superintendent of Winnipeg’s largest school division says the schools under his purview are doing what they can to lower costs for families.

“We’ve tried to reduce the amount of fees that parents have to pay — it’s public school,” Matt Henderson told Global Winnipeg.

“One of the things that we’re directing our schools to do is to not charge for field trips. Not only does this create inequities across the city, in the division, but (field trips are) something that is curriculum-based and educative.”

A division-wide nutrition program is also being implemented, Henderson said, to ensure children get the meals they need.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many of our schools with perhaps more need will be able to have breakfast and lunch and snack options, and then other schools will be able to provide some meals and some snacks, depending on the demographics of that particular neighbourhood.”

The division is also picking up the cost of school supplies for its students, while charging parents only a nominal fee.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Over the next few years, it will really be about, ‘How do we reduce the tendency for school systems to charge parents for things?’ And we’re hoping that will mitigate some of the costs that our families face.”

2:20 Manitoba’s $30M commitment to school nutrition welcomed by local school divisions

Clara Birnie, community dietitian and program grants manager at the Child Nutrition Council of Manitoba, says there’s been a notable increase each year in the need for school nutrition programs across the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think schools really see the value in these programs. I think they really see the benefits,” Birnie told Global Winnipeg.

“These programs really are school-based health promotion, and they have a huge impact. And so I think now that the schools are running these programs and seeing the benefits, more these programs are becoming more accessible to students.”

Birnie said the increased need — with an estimated 60,000 students to be helped by school meal programs each day this upcoming school year — has also helped to raise awareness that the programs are an option.

“There’s needs within the community, and I think there has been for a long time, but this is an option to help alleviate some of those challenges.

“I think we’re just starting to see that it’s a great thing to have, and it’s really welcomed by families and by students to have this opportunity in a school.”

1:43 Prime minister promotes school nutrition program at Winnipeg school