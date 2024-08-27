Apple sets September date for new product launch, replaces CFO

Send this page to someone via email

Apple will host its fall event on Sept. 9 at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, according to an invite on Monday, where it will likely unveil a series of new iPhones and updates to other devices and apps.

The upcoming launches are crucial for Apple as it looks to reverse a global sales slowdown, particularly in China, and lay out its artificial intelligence (AI) roadmap.

At its developers conference in June, Apple announced a slew of AI features under the umbrella “Apple Intelligence,” including a revamped Siri and an integration with ChatGPT.

However, these features will be available only on the latest Apple devices and will be rolled out gradually starting later this year.

Apple faces increasing pressure from competitors such as Samsung and Alphabet’s Google, who have recently announced AI functionality alongside their new Galaxy and Pixel smartphones, respectively.

While Apple’s event invite teases “It’s Glowtime,” no further details have been provided. The company typically announces new iPhones and watches at the fall event, its biggest product showcase every year.

In recent years, iPhone sales have slowed due to a lack of significant upgrades in newer models and competition from Android-based smartphone brands offering high-end specifications at lower prices.

Apple has said its third-quarter sales were better than expected on the back of iPhone 15, its latest series, which is set to receive the new AI features. Overall sales in China dropped more than expected at 6.5 per cent, pressured by Chinese smartphone brands, chiefly Huawei.

CFO swap

Apple on Monday also named insider Kevan Parekh as its chief financial officer, replacing company veteran Luca Maestri who will transition from the role on Jan. 1, 2025.

Parekh, who has been with Apple for more than a decade and will join the company’s executive committee, most recently served as vice president of financial planning and analysis.

“It appears that the transition to the new CFO is planned and orderly, which is the most important question. Maestri staying on with Apple is also very important, as it removes the risk of financial questions,” D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria said.

“(Parekh) will need to continue the prudent capital management, but may also be tasked with restarting Apple’s exploration of complimentary acquisitions.”

Before Apple, Parekh held senior leadership roles at Thomson Reuters and General Motors.

Apple said Maestri will continue to lead the corporate services teams, including information systems and technology, information security and real estate and development, reporting to CEO Tim Cook.

During Maestri’s tenure, Apple more than doubled its revenue, with services revenue growing more than five times.

“Apple filling the role with an internal candidate should make the transition a bit smoother… any change of this magnitude does create some level of uncertainty, especially given the consistency and the history of execution from Maestri,” Piper Sandler analysts said in a note.