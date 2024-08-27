Guelph mayor networks at 3-day climate summit in Paris, France

Send this page to someone via email

Mayor Cam Guthrie is back from Paris after participating in a climate summit with other dignitaries from around the world.

Guthrie networked with other mayors at the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy, which he’s also a member of, from July 24 to 26.

He said he learned about how downtown Paris has quickly transformed in a short amount of time.

“It was really, really interesting to see what they’ve done in such a short period of time, and it’s actually reduced a lot of greenhouse gas emissions within the downtown core areas of Paris,” Guthrie said.

The downtown core is more pedestrian-friendly and created a shift in how people get around. Guthrie said he was able to see the infrastructure and policies put in place.

He said he learned a lot from other mayors around the globe, but it was also important to put Guelph on the map.

“We all share the things that we’re doing in our cities, and then we’re able to contemplate bringing them back with ideas that we can increment in our own cities,” he said.

Guthrie also learned about the cleanup of the River Seine, in addition to what other mayors from around the globe are doing in their respective cities.

He was asked about the Guelph Greener Homes program quite often and it was well received.

Guthrie said the program provides up to $50,000 with zero interest over 10 years, paid back over property taxes tied to your residence, for renos such as solar panel installations and window and door upgrades.

“We’re one of only a few cities in Canada that actually offers a zero per cent interest loan for people to do renovations to their home,” he said.

On top of hearing about the positive environmental changes Paris is going through, Guthrie also secured more funding for youth climate action in the Royal City.

“It looks like we will now be eligible to receive $100,000 U.S. for a next round of youth climate action within the city of Guelph, all because of securing these funds by being a part of this group,” he said.

The micro grants go to youth in the Royal City for climate change programs or for action to make the city better for the climate. Guthrie said it’s been great to bring some investments back to Guelph to make a difference in the community for climate change.

He received $50,000 in funding for youth climate action in 2023 at the same conference in Dubai.