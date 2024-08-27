Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old boy from Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old boy who went missing in Brossard, a community in the Greater Montreal Area.

Sûreté du Québec, Quebec’s provincial police service, said the boy, named Getty Shi Gao, went missing at around 6 p.m. on Monday. The alert was sent early Tuesday. It was also sent to those in Ontario shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The boy is described as three feet, six inches tall and weighs around 88 pounds.

View image in full screen Getty Shi Gao. Amber Alert Quebec

A 2024 Tesla Model 3 vehicle, white in color, is also sought. The car is registered in Ontario and has the plate GVMK 536.

The alert said the suspect is 65-year-old Ruixue Yang, a woman who is also a resident of Brossard. There is no word if there is a relationship between the suspect and the young boy.

Anyone with information, or if spotted, is asked to call 911.

View image in full screen 65-year-old Ruixue Yang. Amber Alert Quebec

— With files from The Canadian Press

Nous demandons l'aide du public pour retrouver Getty Shi Gao. https://t.co/lEebfWVk8b pic.twitter.com/tq9Yy2bTZ6 — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) August 27, 2024