Canada

Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old boy from Quebec

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 27, 2024 6:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How do Amber Alerts work?'
How do Amber Alerts work?
RELATED: How do Amber Alerts work? – Aug 6, 2019
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old boy who went missing in Brossard, a community in the Greater Montreal Area.

Sûreté du Québec, Quebec’s provincial police service, said the boy, named Getty Shi Gao, went missing at around 6 p.m. on Monday. The alert was sent early Tuesday. It was also sent to those in Ontario shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The boy is described as three feet, six inches tall and weighs around 88 pounds.

Getty Shi Gao. View image in full screen
Getty Shi Gao. Amber Alert Quebec

A 2024 Tesla Model 3 vehicle, white in color, is also sought. The car is registered in Ontario and has the plate GVMK 536.

The alert said the suspect is 65-year-old Ruixue Yang, a woman who is also a resident of Brossard. There is no word if there is a relationship between the suspect and the young boy.

Anyone with information, or if spotted, is asked to call 911.

65-year-old Ruixue Yang. View image in full screen
65-year-old Ruixue Yang. Amber Alert Quebec
More to come. 

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

