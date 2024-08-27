Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old boy from Quebec

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old boy who went missing in Brossard, a community in the Greater Montreal Area.
Sûreté du Québec, Quebec’s provincial police service, said the boy, named Getty Shi Gao, went missing at around 6 p.m. on Monday. The alert was sent early Tuesday. It was also sent to those in Ontario shortly before 7:30 a.m.
The boy is described as three feet, six inches tall and weighs around 88 pounds.
A 2024 Tesla Model 3 vehicle, white in color, is also sought. The car is registered in Ontario and has the plate GVMK 536.
The alert said the suspect is 65-year-old Ruixue Yang, a woman who is also a resident of Brossard. There is no word if there is a relationship between the suspect and the young boy.
Anyone with information, or if spotted, is asked to call 911.
— With files from The Canadian Press
