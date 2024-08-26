One person dead after fatal crash near Altona

See more sharing options

An 80-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Altona.

It happened Saturday at around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and Provincial Road 421, just three kilometres south of Altona.

Police say a pickup truck being driven by the senior was attempting to turn east onto PR 421, when a semi heading north collided with it.

The 80-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 29-year-old semi driver was not physically hurt.