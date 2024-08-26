Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

One person dead after fatal crash near Altona

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 26, 2024 9:40 pm
1 min read
One person dead after fatal crash near Altona - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An 80-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Altona.

It happened Saturday at around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and Provincial Road 421, just three kilometres south of Altona.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say a pickup truck being driven by the senior was attempting to turn east onto PR 421, when a semi heading north collided with it.

Trending Now

The 80-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 29-year-old semi driver was not physically hurt.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices