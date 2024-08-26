Menu

Canada

Ottawa to limit low-wage temporary foreign workers in Canada

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted August 26, 2024 8:57 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Federal government to limit number of temporary foreign workers: Trudeau'
Federal government to limit number of temporary foreign workers: Trudeau
WATCH: Quebec to cut number of temporary immigrants in Montreal, with plans to limit foreign students too
The federal government is moving to restrict the number of low-wage temporary foreign workers in Canada, with the exception of some sectors.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement on Monday in Halifax, where the Liberal cabinet is meeting for a summer retreat.

“We are tightening the rules and restricting eligibility to reduce the number of low-wage, temporary foreign workers in Canada, with exceptions in certain industries like health care, construction and food security,” Trudeau said.

Starting Sept. 26, there will be a cap of 10 per cent of employees coming from the low-wage stream of the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Program and a reduction of maximum duration of employment from two years to one, according to the Employment and Social Development Canada.

This comes after Quebec announced last week its own limits of low-wage temporary foreign workers – a six-month freeze in Montreal that will take effect next month.

Click to play video: 'Quebec to cut number of temporary immigrants in Montreal, with plans to limit foreign students too'
Quebec to cut number of temporary immigrants in Montreal, with plans to limit foreign students too

The Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Program allows non-Canadians to work in the country on a temporary basis.

Ostensibly meant to fill labour shortages, it has grown dramatically over recent years and has come under fire for suppressing domestic wages and leaving workers vulnerable to abuse.

Trudeau said the program has helped the economy recover in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, but with inflation slowing down and employment levels up compared to before, the country no longer needs as many temporary foreign workers.

“We need Canadian businesses to invest in training and technology and not increasing their reliance on low-cost foreign labour,” he said.

“It’s not fair to Canadians struggling to find a good job, and it’s not fair to those temporary foreign workers, some of whom are being mistreated and exploited.”

Earlier this month, a damning United Nations report described Canada’s temporary foreign worker program as a “breeding ground” for modern slavery because it creates a power imbalance preventing employees from exercising their rights.

In the days that followed, federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller said the program isn’t fatally flawed, but is in “need of a reform.”

Click to play video: 'Canada’s temporary foreign worker program a ‘breeding ground’ for contemporary slavery: UN report'
Canada’s temporary foreign worker program a ‘breeding ground’ for contemporary slavery: UN report

Speaking on Monday, Trudeau said his government will also be looking at changes to the high-wage stream of the temporary foreign workers program and other adjustments.

A 90-day review will consider the changes while looking at the unemployment rates, Trudeau said.

And this coming fall, Ottawa is planning to unveil an immigrations plan, looking at permanent residents and temporary residents.

“We’re making sure that the entire package makes as much sense as possible for the needs of Canadians and for the needs of our economy,” Trudeau said.

— with from The Canadian Press and Reuters.

 

