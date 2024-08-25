Menu

Politics

Former St. Paul’s Hospital director appointed to Senate

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted August 25, 2024 4:38 pm
1 min read
Tracy Muggli, Canada's newest senator, was the former executive director of St. Paul's hospital in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Tracy Muggli, Canada's newest senator, was the former executive director of St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon. St. Paul's hospital foundation
One of Canada’s newest senators hails from right here in Saskatchewan.

Tracy Muggli received word of her appointment from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Aug. 17 and has jumped head-first into the role.

“It’s a great honour that the Prime Minister and the Governor General placed their trust in me to represent Saskatchewan in the Senate,” Muggli said.

Muggli’s appointment is the first from Saskatchewan since 2021. She is now one of six sitting senators representing the province.

At the time she was named senator, Muggli was the executive director for St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon and previously worked for the Saskatchewan Health Region. She hopes her background in health care allows her to be engaged and heavily involved in discussions across the country, particularly in substance use, mental health and research.

“I hope that I’ll have many opportunities to engage with Canadians and Saskatchewanians related to these subjects and work toward making some improvements,” Muggli said.

The Senate is responsible for reviewing bills that have come through the House of Commons. Senators debate, review and potentially make amendments, acting as a “sober second thought” before bills receive royal assent.

“(It’s) a great responsibility to ensure that the laws of the land have been thoroughly reviewed and are very thoughtful in their nature and that we do what is the right thing to do for all Canadians.”

Muggli will officially be sworn in on Sept. 18.

