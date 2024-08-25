Former St. Paul’s Hospital director appointed to Senate

Send this page to someone via email

One of Canada’s newest senators hails from right here in Saskatchewan.

Tracy Muggli received word of her appointment from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Aug. 17 and has jumped head-first into the role.

“It’s a great honour that the Prime Minister and the Governor General placed their trust in me to represent Saskatchewan in the Senate,” Muggli said.

Muggli’s appointment is the first from Saskatchewan since 2021. She is now one of six sitting senators representing the province.

At the time she was named senator, Muggli was the executive director for St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon and previously worked for the Saskatchewan Health Region. She hopes her background in health care allows her to be engaged and heavily involved in discussions across the country, particularly in substance use, mental health and research.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hope that I’ll have many opportunities to engage with Canadians and Saskatchewanians related to these subjects and work toward making some improvements,” Muggli said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Senate is responsible for reviewing bills that have come through the House of Commons. Senators debate, review and potentially make amendments, acting as a “sober second thought” before bills receive royal assent.

“(It’s) a great responsibility to ensure that the laws of the land have been thoroughly reviewed and are very thoughtful in their nature and that we do what is the right thing to do for all Canadians.”

Muggli will officially be sworn in on Sept. 18.