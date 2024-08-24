Francis leads Blue Jays to 3-1 win over Angels

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Bowden Francis lost his bid for a no-hitter when Taylor Ward led off the ninth inning with a solo home run, but the Toronto Blue Jays prevailed 3-1 against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

Francis established career bests with 12 strikeouts and going eight-plus innings in his 117-pitch performance. After eight innings, Francis had thrown 111 pitches, 16 more than his career high.

He also one-hit the Angels in seven innings of work in Anaheim, Cali., on Aug. 12.

Ward’s 17th homer spelled the end for Francis, however, as Chad Green recorded his 14th save.

The only no-hitter in Blue Jays history remains Dave Stieb’s in 1990.

The Blue Jays (62-68) defeated the Angels (54-77) for the sixth straight time across the past 12 days. Los Angeles has the second-lowest win total in the American League behind the Chicago White Sox’s 31.

The 28-year-old Francis (7-3) continues to make a case for himself for a rotation spot in 2025.

His previous career highs were eight strikeouts, seven innings and 95 pitches.

The native of Tallahassee, Fla., who travels to and from Rogers Centre on an electric bicycle, began his outing by striking out the first four Angels. Francis did issue a one-out walk to Matt Thaiss and a two-out walk to Jo Adell in the second inning.

He also hit Ward in the third inning. But Ward was erased in an inning-ending double play. Francis later walked Anthony Rendon in the seventh.

The Blue Jays got all the runs they required in the opening inning. With one out, Daulton Varsho’s dribbler down the first-base line forced a throwing error from Angels starter Carson Fulmer (0-5).

Varsho extended his on-base streak to 22 games, winding up at third by the time the Angels chased down the errant throw.

He scored on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s double down the left-field line. Guerrero scored on Joey Loperfido’s double into the right-field corner.

Loperfido, who hit the tying homer in the ninth on Friday, stayed hot with a double off the right-centre field wall that missed going out by inches in the third inning.

On the play, Spencer Horwitz was thrown out at home on a perfect relay from infielder and former Blue Jay Brandon Drury.

Guerrero smashed his team-leading 27th homer to centre field to open the eighth inning before 34,011 at Rogers Centre.

Fulmer completed six innings, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

EXTRA REST

Before the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider revealed he could soon employ a six-starter rotation to give Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, Yariel Rodriguez and Francis an extra day off.

ON DECK

Gausman (11-9) will start the four-game series finale on Sunday. The Angels will counter with lefty Tyler Anderson (10-11).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2024.