Dog owner in Second Beach fatal attack still not found as family offers reward

A B.C. family is now offering a reward for any information that leads to the identification of a woman whose dog was involved in a fatal attack on Second Beach in Vancouver earlier this month.

“It’s been very difficult,” owner Andrea Jagdeo told Global News. “We have our highs. We have our lows.”

The attack happened near the busy Second Beach concession, where owner AJ Tay told Global News a large, unleashed dog snapped up his maltipoo Sky while he was on a family outing with his wife and children.

Bystanders rushed to try and separate the dogs, but in the aftermath, the large dog and its owner fled the scene — an escape captured on video by several people.

Sky was critically injured and died on the way to a vet.

“We actually just picked up Skye’s paw prints on Monday, which was very difficult to see,” Jagdeo said.

“Her ashes we picked up last week, which was also very difficult.”

The couple has created a Facebook page called Justice For Sky to help find the person and their dog responsible for her death.

During the attack, a woman appeared and leashed the dog and ran away from the incident. Onlookers recorded her fleeing through Stanley Park.

Vancouver police and Animal Control are still looking to identify this woman.

Tay said the reward is $5,000 and if more money is raised above that amount then it will be used for a possible lawsuit against the accused.

“It’s just been difficult, just trying to cope with just not having her around,” Jagdeo said.

“It’s very different not having her here.”

— with files from Julia Foy