RFK Jr. backs Trump in U.S. election, but says he can still win

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Friday he is suspending his independent presidential bid and is backing Donald Trump.

Kennedy said his internal polls had showed that his presence in the race would hurt Trump and help Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. He cited free speech, the war in Ukraine and “a war on our children” as among the reasons to try to remove his name from the ballot in battleground states.

“These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent and now to throw my support to President Trump,” Kennedy said.

However, he made clear that he wasn’t formally ending his bid and said his supporters could continue to back him in the majority of states where they are unlikely to sway the outcome. He claimed internal polls suggest Trump and Harris could end up in an Electoral College tie, and that Kennedy had a chance to be declared the winner by a majority of votes in Congress in such a scenario.

Kennedy took steps to withdraw his candidacy in at least two states late this week, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Kennedy said the move followed conversations with Trump over the past few weeks.

Before the speech, his campaign had said in a Pennsylvania court filing Friday that he would be endorsing Trump for president. A spokesperson for Kennedy said that language was not accurate and would be updated, though Kennedy himself reiterated his support for Trump shortly afterward.

