Alberta RCMP charge 2nd man with 1st-degree murder of Calgary man

Alberta RCMP have charged a second suspect with first-degree in connection with human remains that were discovered in Rocky View County in April.

RCMP discovered the human remains of 33-year-old Kyle Schuiling, from Calgary, on April 3 and one month later charged 39-year-old Christopher Stack, from Calgary, with first-degree murder in his death.

Schuiling’s body was found by members of the Tsuut’ina Nation Fire Department as they were attending a grass fire in Rocky View County near Range Road 40 and Township Road 241.

Officials say 37-year-old Tyler Griffiths, from Vernon, B.C., has also been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Schuiling’s death.

Griffiths will appear in court on Aug. 29.