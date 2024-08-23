Saving snakes in Alberta more crucial than ever before

Send this page to someone via email

New data reveals reported incidents of snakes becoming roadkill in Alberta are up almost 5,000 per cent.

As a result, a snake-saving initiative is underway. A southern Alberta organization with a clever name is determined to shed the stereotypes and protect the species. Snakes on a Plain says the number of roadkill in Alberta involving the reptiles has exploded from a handful just a few years ago to nearly 400 in 2023.

“There’s really not a lot about their behaviour that’s changing,” said Sheri Monk with Snakes on a Plain. “What’s happening is we are changing the landscape. Habitat loss and increased traffic and increased numbers of roads continues to pose the biggest threats.”

While many of the reported incidents were in Elk Island National Park, just east of Edmonton, Monk says the Prairies are also dangerous for the reptiles.

“The bottom line is that when there are more people there are more vehicles and when there are more vehicles on the road, more wildlife becomes injured, so we’re definitely seeing that in southern Alberta,” said Monk.

However, another expert says the immediate Lethbridge area is not seeing any change year over year. though snakes can still become targets.

“We generally get, I don’t know, six or seven a year and I haven’t seen an increase in that,” said Ryan First Diver, known as the rattlesnake wrangler.

Meanwhile, Monk says it’s important for drivers to keep an eye out while on the road, especially during the spring and fall when migration is at its peak.

“Refine your driving technique a little bit to incorporate, not just checking the horizon and checking your mirrors, and many motorcycle riders know this already, so they have a head start, but also to check that immediate area in front of your vehicle.”

Even so, you’re reminded to keep your distance if they do slither across your path.

“Leave them where you find them. If you find a snake, it probably knows what it’s doing; it’s probably where it wants to be. Relocating it to somewhere else is probably going to have problems for yourself — you increase the risk of bites — or it’s going to have problems for the animal,” said Logan MacDonald, an employee of the Wildlife Festival which stopped in Lethbridge for Whoop-Up Days.

Monk also recommends drivers remain in their vehicles if a snake is on a busy road as it can be too dangerous to stop.

In Lethbridge, a hotline has been set up to call an expert for snake removal. First Diver can be contacted at 403-332-6806.