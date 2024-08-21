Decision to close supervised consumption sites in Guelph, Kitchener draws mixed reaction

Send this page to someone via email

Supporters are decrying a change in Ontario law that will close two supervised drug consumption sites in Guelph and Kitchener.

One at the Guelph Community Health Centre on Woolwich Street and another operated by the Sagueen Health Centre on Duke Street in Kitchener are set to close in March 2025.

These and eight other drug consumption sites across Ontario, including five in Toronto, are being impacted due to the changes in provincial law that prohibits the operation of such sites within 200 metres of a school or child-care centre.

“This is difficult news,” Melissa Kwiatkowski, CEO of the Guelph Community Health Centre, said in a statement.

“We know that the CTS in Guelph saves lives and connects people to vital addictions treatment services, mental health services and primary care services.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kwiatkowski said the centre needs time to understand the details of the changes and how they will impact their services.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In addition to the rule changes, Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced on Tuesday that the government will now be putting its focus on treating people with serious addictions. The province will spend $378 million to open 19 homeless and addictions recovery treatment (HART) hubs across Ontario.

Supporters of supervised consumption sites have expressed their disappointment at the news of the closures. They said these places are critical when it comes to harm reduction as part of the overall drug strategy.

“Treatment and harm reduction services must coexist — they are not mutually exclusive,” said Jane Hopkins, manager at Wellington Guelph Drug Strategy.

“A move towards treatment exclusively will not provide solutions to this crisis.”

The changes come after a review of the consumption and treatment sites after a female bystander was shot and killed during a gunfight involving three men outside a supervised consumption site in Toronto in July 2023.

Critics have argued that supervised consumption sites only encourage more drug use and increase criminal activity.

“I have personally heard growing concerns from parents, businesses, visitors and others about the current site (on Woolwich Street),” Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie said in a post on X.

Story continues below advertisement

“There has been legitimate concerns, and I won’t discount or belittle those very real stories that have crossed my desk and have been told to me personally.”

Guthrie is applauding the Ford government for “moving forward with a detailed plan to save lives, restore families and improve communities struggling with the stranglehold of addictions.”

“I’m confident that the new HART Hub model will show the positive results cities have been desperately requesting for our most vulnerable citizens, not just in Guelph, but across Ontario,” Guthrie said.