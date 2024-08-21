Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver convenience store locks up drinks to deter theft

By Amy Judd & Jordan Armstrong Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 2:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver convenience store locks up drinks'
Vancouver convenience store locks up drinks
A 7-Eleven convenience store at Davie and Hornby Streets in downtown Vancouver is locking up all of its cold drinks including milk. Jordan Armstrong reports
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 7-11 in downtown Vancouver has started locking up beverages to discourage theft.

The store at Hornby and Davie Streets has locked up their beverages along with cough drops, Q-tips and cables so anyone wanting one of these items will have to ask the clerk for help.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

7-11 did not respond to Global News’ request for comment about this issue.

Trending Now

This does not appear to be a practice at any other 7-11 in Vancouver.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices