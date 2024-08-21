Vancouver convenience store locks up drinks to deter theft

Send this page to someone via email

A 7-11 in downtown Vancouver has started locking up beverages to discourage theft.

The store at Hornby and Davie Streets has locked up their beverages along with cough drops, Q-tips and cables so anyone wanting one of these items will have to ask the clerk for help.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

7-11 did not respond to Global News’ request for comment about this issue.

This does not appear to be a practice at any other 7-11 in Vancouver.