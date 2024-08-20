Menu

Weather

July flash floods in Toronto, southern Ontario caused over $940M in insured damage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2024 6:30 am
1 min read
Toronto pushes for more flood reduction efforts
WATCH: Toronto pushes for more flood reduction efforts – Jul 25, 2024
Initial estimates put the total insured damage caused by flash flooding in Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario in July at more than $940 million.

Torrential rain hit Toronto and the surrounding area in July and flooded major highways and Union Station, a key transit hub.

The estimate by Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. covered July 15 and 16.

The estimate for the damages last month comes on the heels of more flooding in Toronto and Montreal on the weekend.

A tornado also touched down in Ayr, Ont., on Saturday morning.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada estimated that severe weather in 2023 caused over $3.1 billion in insured damage across Canada.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

