Police search for 26-year-old woman who went missing kayaking in Halifax

A search is underway for a 26-year-old woman who was kayaking Sunday on a lake in the Halifax area.
Police say they were alerted to the missing kayaker that afternoon and by 3 p.m. ground search and rescue teams were called in.
The missing 26-year-old is Jashansdeep Kaur, described as a slim South Asian woman who is about five feet tall.
She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, with white-and-black sneakers.
Kaur was kayaking at Long Lake, which is in the Spryfield community.
Police are asking anyone with information about this missing person to give them a call.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.
