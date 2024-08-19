Menu

Canada

Police search for 26-year-old woman who went missing kayaking in Halifax

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2024 11:04 am
1 min read
Jashansdeep Kaur, 26, is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Halifax Regional Police. View image in full screen
Jashansdeep Kaur, 26, is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Halifax Regional Police.
A search is underway for a 26-year-old woman who was kayaking Sunday on a lake in the Halifax area.

Police say they were alerted to the missing kayaker that afternoon and by 3 p.m. ground search and rescue teams were called in.

The missing 26-year-old is Jashansdeep Kaur, described as a slim South Asian woman who is about five feet tall.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, with white-and-black sneakers.

Kaur was kayaking at Long Lake, which is in the Spryfield community.

Police are asking anyone with information about this missing person to give them a call.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024. 

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

