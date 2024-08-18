Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Lillooet Hospital emergency department closed for two days

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted August 18, 2024 12:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More communities dealing with ER closures'
More communities dealing with ER closures
RELATED VIDEO: It's something communities across the province are getting used to - temporary emergency room closures. Staffing issues mean residents sometimes must travel for hours to receive emergency care. – Jul 29, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Due to limited physician availability, emergency services at Lillooet Hospital will be unavailable from 7 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18 until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Interior Health advised of the closures in a notice issued on Aug. 17.

The health authority said patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time.

Trending Now

All other hospital services will continue as normal.

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices