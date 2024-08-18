Lillooet Hospital emergency department closed for two days

See more sharing options

Due to limited physician availability, emergency services at Lillooet Hospital will be unavailable from 7 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18 until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Interior Health advised of the closures in a notice issued on Aug. 17.

The health authority said patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time.

All other hospital services will continue as normal.