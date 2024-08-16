Emergency department in Oliver to undergo 24th temporary closure this year

Send this page to someone via email

For the 24th time this year, the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will undergo a temporary closure.

Due to limited physician availability, the latest closure will last 23 hours, from Friday afternoon, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m. to Saturday, Aug. 17, at 12 p.m.

Interior Health says emergency services will not be available during those hours, but patients can access emergency care at Penticton Regional Hospital instead.

All other inpatient services will continue as usual at South Okanagan General Hospital.

The emergency department in Oliver is usually open 24 hours, seven days a week.