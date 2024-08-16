Menu

Canada

Emergency department in Oliver to undergo 24th temporary closure this year

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 16, 2024 3:23 pm
1 min read
The emergency department of the South Okanagan General Hospital is seen in Oliver, B.C. on Tues. Aug. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of the emergency department entrance at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C. Global News
For the 24th time this year, the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will undergo a temporary closure.

Due to limited physician availability, the latest closure will last 23 hours, from Friday afternoon, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m. to Saturday, Aug. 17, at 12 p.m.

Interior Health says emergency services will not be available during those hours, but patients can access emergency care at Penticton Regional Hospital instead.

All other inpatient services will continue as usual at South Okanagan General Hospital.

The emergency department in Oliver is usually open 24 hours, seven days a week.

