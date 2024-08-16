Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Family seeks reform as details of firefighter’s death at N.S. training school emerge

By Michael Tutton The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2024 1:25 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'N.S. firefighter’s family demand safety changes 5 years after death'
N.S. firefighter’s family demand safety changes 5 years after death
It was five years ago when Skyler Blackie, a Truro, N.S. firefighter, lost his life following a major incident during his training exam at the Nova Scotia Firefighters School. As Emma Convey reports, his family says safety improvements still haven’t been made.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The family of a Nova Scotia firefighter who died during a 2019 training session is stepping up its push for reform of a firefighting school after learning he had raised concerns about the equipment that led to his death.

Skyler Blackie died in March 2019 after the bottom of a rusted extinguisher blew off as he recharged it with propellant during a certification exam at the non-profit Nova Scotia Firefighters School in Waverley, N.S. The extinguisher was one of several that had been donated to the school by a decommissioned refinery.

A Labour Department incident report obtained and released this week by Blackie’s family says that during the training session, Blackie “observed some rust on the bottom of the extinguisher but was assured it was all right to use from the instructor.”

Blaine Blackie, Skyler’s father, said in an interview Friday that he was shocked to learn this detail, even after sitting through the court case that resulted in a provincial court judge fining the school in 2022 for safety violations.

Story continues below advertisement

“This week was the first time we heard that,” he said. “It went from a gut punch to crying. It was so sad.”

The school didn’t immediately respond to telephone and email requests for comment regarding the report.

Click to play video: 'Regimental funeral held for fallen Nova Scotia firefighter'
Regimental funeral held for fallen Nova Scotia firefighter

The latest details about Blackie’s death come just days after the Labour Department indicated that a safety audit of the school found the facility has received 41 new safety recommendations, and noted 22 “high-risk activities” were found by health and safety officers.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The family has called on the province to bring the school into the community college system and to tighten regulatory oversight of its practices.

A provincial court judge found in April 2022 that the school had breached occupational health and safety laws in Blackie’s death. Judge William Digby levied fines against the organization and ordered it to prepare a safety presentation documenting what went wrong. The resulting power point presentation acknowledged the school hadn’t properly inspected the donated extinguishers or kept adequate records on their maintenance.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, after the Blackie family learned of the safety audit results, they launched a petition saying that “unlike other provinces with stable funding and support structures, Nova Scotia’s programs lack regulation.” The family is asking Nova Scotia to consider setting up training programs in their community college system, as is the case in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, and to redraft legislation to heighten safety oversight of firefighter training.

Trending Now

Blaine Blackie said the family is determined to increase pressure for legislative reforms. He said letters have been sent to 30 members of the legislature. Blackie said he’s hoping the matter will be on the government’s legislative agenda when the legislature resumes sitting in September.

More on Canada

He said his son — who was a firefighter in Truro — was acutely aware of safety and it was very much in his character to have noticed a problem like corrosion on an extinguisher.

He said he has concluded that his son’s death wasn’t an isolated incident, but rather reflects deeper problems in the Halifax-area school.

In the court-ordered safety presentation prepared by the school, it is noted that fire extinguisher servicing is now done by a certified third-party provider, records of service are kept and new employee training programs specifically include training on fire extinguishers.

The presentation also says that the school no longer accepts donations of gear that has expired and is not in certifiable condition. It says the school now ensures that fire extinguishers are visually inspected for signs of damage and corrosion before training sessions.

Story continues below advertisement

The training school is a non-profit organization with a 27-person board of directors that includes a representative from each county in the province and the Nova Scotia fire marshal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices