Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC Conservatives appoint former BC Liberal leader hopeful as Okanagan candidate

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 14, 2024 5:30 pm
2 min read
Gavin Dew was named as the BC Conservatives' candidate for the riding of Kelowna-Mission for the 2024 provincial election. View image in full screen
Gavin Dew was named as the BC Conservatives' candidate for the riding of Kelowna-Mission for the 2024 provincial election. Conservative Party of BC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One week after turfing an Okanagan candidate for this fall’s provincial election, the Conservative Party of BC revealed its replacement.

On Thursday, the party announced Gavin Dew as its new candidate for the riding of Kelowna-Mission. Two years ago, he was among seven people seeking to lead the BC Liberals, now BC United.

The news comes one week after the BC Conservatives announced they were removing Alexandra Wright as their riding candidate.

Click to play video: 'BC Conservatives unveil health care platform'
BC Conservatives unveil health care platform

Recently, Wright reposted a tweet that said provincial health officer Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix should be criminally investigated — a comment referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

On social media, the party said the decision to remove Wright “was made after careful consideration of various factors related to campaign performance and conduct.”

It also said, “The Conservative Party remains committed to upholding the highest standards of performance and conduct for all its candidates to ensure effective representation and success in the upcoming elections.”

Wright fired back, saying it was a political decision to remove her.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In announcing Dew, the party has now pilfered a half-dozen former BC Liberals.

Click to play video: 'Focus BC: Provincial election 10 months away, emergence of Conservative Party of BC'
Focus BC: Provincial election 10 months away, emergence of Conservative Party of BC

Dew, said to be a small business owner along with his wife in Kelowna, finished fifth in the 2022 BC Liberal leadership convention.

“Our economy is stalling out, with employment decreasing three months in a row and virtually no net increase in private sector jobs since 2019,” party leader John Rustad said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Gavin has experienced firsthand the crisis of indecision that stalls progress, blocks economic growth, and costs taxpayers money and missed opportunity.

“We need to unlock B.C.’s potential and our ability to get things done again, so we can make things better for people and families.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. Conservative leader takes swipe at SOGI education program'
B.C. Conservative leader takes swipe at SOGI education program
Trending Now

In that same statement, Dew said, “Everyone is tired of the drama. We need to put B.C. first, not egos or old party allegiances.

“We can’t wait four more years to get serious, end the chaos, and get B.C. back on track. It’s time for common sense voters to stop sifting through the ashes of our old home, put up scaffolding around the new one, and focus on forming a new government.”

In July 2021, Dew posted a comment on social media saying, “Climate change is real. It’s increasing the risk of drought and wildfires.”

Story continues below advertisement

In November 2023, Rustad said the changing climate is real, but stated “However, British Columbians are not facing an existential threat from our changing climate. It isn’t a crisis. In fact, our changing climate is not the most pressing issue facing us in B.C. or around the world.”

That statement is available online.

Global News has reached out to the Conservative Party of BC regarding Wright and Dew.

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices