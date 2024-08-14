Menu

Canada

Quebec experiencing ‘extremely difficult’ wave of severe weather, minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2024 2:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Acute flooding prompts questions from Pierrefonds residents'
Acute flooding prompts questions from Pierrefonds residents
On one street in Pierrefonds that was especially badly hit by Debby’s downpour, residents saw up to seven feet of water in their basements. As Global’s Felicia Parrillo explains, they think their street could have been saved if it had been built differently.
Quebec’s public security minister says the province is experiencing an “extremely difficult” period of climate-related disasters.

François Bonnardel spoke to reporters Wednesday morning from Ste-Julienne, Que., a small community 55 kilometres north of Montreal that was one of many Quebec municipalities hit by torrential rain last week.

Bonnardel says the situation has improved in recent days, but 34 municipalities and 53 roads are still affected by the record-breaking rainfall.

The minister says Quebec has suffered from a number of extreme weather events in the last several years, including intense spring flooding in 2017 and 2019 and forest fires last summer.

Bonnardel called on insurance companies to “be present” for their customers who are looking for answers and need to talk to someone.

The minister met this morning with mayors from the region before holding his first press conference since Friday’s rainfall.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

