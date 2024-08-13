U.S. tightens rules for asylum seekers entering from Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says people seeking asylum at the northern border with Canada will have less time to consult a lawyer before making their case.

The department says it reviewed the Safe Third Country Agreement with Canada and concluded that it could streamline the process.

The agreement states that Canada and the U.S. are considered safe countries for asylum seekers and it requires people to make a refugee claim in the country where they first arrive.

The procedural change means people entering the U.S. from Canada will now have four hours to consult with lawyers instead of 24 hours, and asylum claimants must have documentary evidence with them when they arrive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden updated the Safe Third Country agreement last year, closing a loophole that allowed people who skirted official border crossings to make a claim.

Migration and security at the U.S.-Canada border has become a point of contention for some politicians ahead of the November election.