Calgary woman laces up to make Disney wishes come true

Candice Lee is taking on her first half-marathon at Disneyland with a heartfelt mission.
Driven by her lifelong love for the theme park, Lee is raising funds for Make-a-Wish Canada to send children facing critical illnesses to Disneyland. Her campaign is called Just Run Mom.
Lee has set a goal to raise $10,000 by the time of the race, which is on Sept. 8, 2024. She is part of a larger group of women fundraising for Make-A-Wish Canada called Women for Wishes. Their overall goal is to raise $1 million collectively.
Trending Now
More on Calgary
- Alberta manhunt: 1 murder suspect arrested in Edmonton, other still on the run
- Calgary police warning after random sexual assault involving naked man in Elbow Park
- Jasper wildfire: Residents, business owners allowed to return this Friday
- Plant-based milk recall: 3rd person dies as Listeriosis cases rise to 20
Comments