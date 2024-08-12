Calgary woman laces up to make Disney wishes come true

See more sharing options

Candice Lee is taking on her first half-marathon at Disneyland with a heartfelt mission.

Driven by her lifelong love for the theme park, Lee is raising funds for Make-a-Wish Canada to send children facing critical illnesses to Disneyland. Her campaign is called Just Run Mom.

Lee has set a goal to raise $10,000 by the time of the race, which is on Sept. 8, 2024. She is part of a larger group of women fundraising for Make-A-Wish Canada called Women for Wishes. Their overall goal is to raise $1 million collectively.