Sports

Canadian Olympians return home after record Games

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2024 5:53 pm
1 min read
Olympic medalist Summer McIntosh is cheered by fans after arriving at Pearson airport following the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
Olympic medalist Summer McIntosh is cheered by fans after arriving at Pearson airport following the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
MISSISSAUGA, ONT. – Several members of Canada’s Olympic team were given a hero’s welcome by cheering fans and elated family members at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport as they returned home from a record-setting Summer Games on Monday.

About 15 athletes from sports including rowing, swimming and sailing were greeted by flag-waving fans at the arrival gate.

Among the returning group was Toronto swimmer Summer McIntosh, who captured four medals, including three gold, and had returned to Paris to carry the Canadian flag in the closing ceremony alongside hammer thrower Ethan Katzberg.

Silver medallist rower Jessica Sevick, of Strathmore, Alta., was all smiles as she returned home to Canada alongside teammate Kristen Siermachesky, of New Liskeard, Ont..

Also among the returning athletes was 14-year-old Fay De Fazio Ebert, a Toronto skateboarder who became Canada’s youngest Olympic team member since 1976.

Trending Now

The Paris Games saw Canada come home with nine gold medals and 27 total, and both were records for Canada at a non-boycotted Summer Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

