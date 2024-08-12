Menu

Canada

Potential rail strike has Sask. farmers, government on edge as harvest approaches

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 12, 2024 5:52 pm
1 min read
A Canadian Pacific Kansas City train on a track near Calgary, Alta. on Monday, August 12, 2024.
A Canadian Pacific Kansas City train on a track near Calgary, Alta. on Monday, August 12, 2024. Global News
As Saskatchewan producers prepare for harvest and begin their exports, there’s added anxiety over threats of employee lockouts at CPCK and CN railways.

The two major rail companies are currently in negotiations with Teamsters Canada, the union representing  employees.

“This will have a great impact not only on farmers and ranchers here in the province of Saskatchewan but the whole entire economy,” Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Merit said.

The deadline for CPCK and CN Rail to reach a contract agreement with the union falls on Aug. 22.

If a deal isn’t reached by midnight on that day, the two companies will lock out employees and operations will halt across the country.

“Close to 10,000 workers from coast to coast and across both companies,” Teamsters Canada’s public affairs director Christopher Monette said.

If a lockout occurs, it will damage the province’s reputation in the global agriculture industry, Merit said.

“We’re very concerned about our trade relationships with other countries and that has a very detrimental impact,” Merit continued.

“I’ve talked with companies around the world, and the concern they have is the logistics about getting their product on time and to their processing facilities.”

A lockout would also hamper operations for farmers, potentially creating a massive financial impact.

The rail companies have begun calling for binding arbitration but Teamsters Canada refused the offer and negotiations are ongoing.

