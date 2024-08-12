Quebec needs own ‘unifying’ constitution, provincial Liberals say

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec Liberal Party is proposing that the province adopt its own constitution, a project it says will be “unifying.”

The idea was announced this morning by members of the party’s policy commission — Julie White and Antoine Dionne Charest, son of former Quebec Liberal premier Jean Charest.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a video released on social media they say a constitution would assert key elements of “who we are,” including the province’s language, the powers of the Quebec government and the distinct Civil Code used in civil litigation.

Dionne Charest says the proposal is in response to polices of the governing Coalition Avenir Québec that he says divide Quebecers, and to the Parti Québécois plan to “separate us from Canada.”

The proposal for a constitution was introduced last year by a Liberal committee seeking to relaunch the party, which has seen support among the province’s francophone majority crumble.