Replica B.C. hobbit house up for sale

Somewhere between the mythical world created by J.R.R. Tolkien and British Columbia’s Boundary region sits a little piece of Hobbiton, and it’s on the market.

Second Breakfast Hideaway is located 25 to 30 minutes east of Osoyoos in B.C.’s Okanagan Highlands. In 2022 it was ranked among the top 26 locations in the country for people to take a unique minibreak, according to Airbnb data.

Christina Le Comte, the current owner of the Second Breakfast Hideaway, bought the property in 2020 from the original owners. It boasts a kitchenette, fireplace, dreamy bedroom and outdoor fire pit on an expansive secluded patch of land where guests can let their imaginations run wild.

“People show up and they are just so overwhelmed and they start crying and it’s just crazy to see that the people have those reactions,” said Le Comte. “They bring costumes and hairy feet and ears and beards and cloaks. It’s just so cool to see people get really excited to be somewhere where they can just be a child again and nobody’s watching.”

Le Comte says she has hosted more than 1,000 guests on her Bridesville property, and the time has come for her to pass along the role of caretaker of the unique tiny home. The miniature shire and the 400-acre property it sits on are up for sale.

“It’s time to move on and for the next person to take care of the property,” said Le Comte. “And take it to the next level or to any level that they want to take it because there’s so so much untapped potential that I haven’t even scratched the surface of.”

The Hobbit Hole, which was modelled after the famous movie series, The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, comes with other buildings on the property, including a house, a cabin and two barns, all listed online at $2.5 million.

Le Comte says she hopes that the next owners will continue sharing the property with short-term renters.

“I think it should continue to be rented out and maybe expand on it,” said Le Comte. “People just love it so much and it’s so much fun to see the joy it brings to people.”

The next chapter of the Second Breakfast Hideaway is waiting to be told.

— with files from Kathy Michaels