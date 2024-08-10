Montreal drenched in record-breaking rain as tropical storm Debby’s remnants hit Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal was drenched in record-breaking rain and hundreds of thousands of homes were plunged into darkness across Quebec as tropical storm Debby‘s last gasps hit eastern Canada on Friday.

“The torrential rains that fell on Quebec yesterday caused flooding in several homes and damage in several regions,” Quebec Premier François Legault wrote on social media Saturday morning.

“The Quebec government supports affected municipalities. My thoughts are with all those who have suffered a disaster or material losses.”

Montreal smashed its all-time daily record of rain after it received 157 millimetres, according to Environment Canada. It broke the last record for rainfall set back in November 1996.

View image in full screen Cars drive slowly through water overflowing on to highway 40 in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue on the island of Montreal after heavy rains hit the area on Friday, August 9, 2024. Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press

The heavy precipitation was due to the remnants of tropical storm Debby and a low pressure system that had formed over the Great Lakes.

Story continues below advertisement

The downpour flooded homes and roads across the province, while knocking out power for more than 500,000 Hydro-Québec customers at the peak of outages.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The public utility says strong wind gusts led to the widespread outages and that teams remain on the ground Saturday morning. As of 6:30 a.m., more than 160,000 clients were still without power.

“We are mobilizing all available teams to restore service as quickly as possible,” Hydro-Québec said in an update on its website.

My parent’s backyard in Dorval is flooded for the first time in 30 years. pic.twitter.com/f4XdTKEupI — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) August 9, 2024

The wet weather also descended on parts of Ontario, bringing about 76 millimetres of rain to Ottawa. In Toronto, between 25 and 50 millimetres of rain was expected.

Story continues below advertisement

The remnants of the storm are expected to dump 40 to 60 millimetres on New Brunswick through Saturday morning.

— with files from The Canadian Press