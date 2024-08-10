Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal drenched in record-breaking rain as tropical storm Debby’s remnants hit Canada

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 10, 2024 9:14 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Post-tropical storm Debby hits Atlantic Canada with heavy rain, flooding'
Post-tropical storm Debby hits Atlantic Canada with heavy rain, flooding
Residents of Montreal were hammered by heavy rain and flooding as post-tropical storm Debby arrived in Canada. The city received more rain in one day than what's expected for the entire month of August. As Heidi Petracek reports, the storm left a trail of destruction in the U.S. and is now headed for Atlantic Canada. Plus, Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell is tracking Debby's path, including the massive amount of rain that's falling on Eastern Ontario and Southern Quebec.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal was drenched in record-breaking rain and hundreds of thousands of homes were plunged into darkness across Quebec as tropical storm Debby‘s last gasps hit eastern Canada on Friday.

“The torrential rains that fell on Quebec yesterday caused flooding in several homes and damage in several regions,” Quebec Premier François Legault wrote on social media Saturday morning.

“The Quebec government supports affected municipalities. My thoughts are with all those who have suffered a disaster or material losses.”

Montreal smashed its all-time daily record of rain after it received 157 millimetres, according to Environment Canada. It broke the last record for rainfall set back in November 1996.

Cars drive slowly through water overflowing on to highway 40 in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue on the island of Montreal after heavy rains hit the area on Friday, August 9, 2024. View image in full screen
Cars drive slowly through water overflowing on to highway 40 in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue on the island of Montreal after heavy rains hit the area on Friday, August 9, 2024. Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press

The heavy precipitation was due to the remnants of tropical storm Debby and a low pressure system that had formed over the Great Lakes.

Story continues below advertisement

The downpour flooded homes and roads across the province, while knocking out power for more than 500,000 Hydro-Québec customers at the peak of outages.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The public utility says strong wind gusts led to the widespread outages and that teams remain on the ground Saturday morning. As of 6:30 a.m., more than 160,000 clients were still without power.

“We are mobilizing all available teams to restore service as quickly as possible,” Hydro-Québec said in an update on its website.

The wet weather also descended on parts of Ontario, bringing about 76 millimetres of rain to Ottawa. In Toronto, between 25 and 50 millimetres of rain was expected.

Story continues below advertisement

The remnants of the storm are expected to dump 40 to 60 millimetres on New Brunswick through Saturday morning.

with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Tropical storm Debby brings heavy rain, flooding to Montreal'
Tropical storm Debby brings heavy rain, flooding to Montreal
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices