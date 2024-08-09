Calgary’s Piper Logan back home with Olympic silver medal earned in rugby

Calgary’s Piper Logan is back home in Canada with a beaming smile and an Olympic silver medal draped around her neck.

The rugby player and her teammates made the podium Tuesday night in Paris where they took on the defending champions, New Zealand, in the final.

Despite the loss, the silver medal placement was a monumental breakthrough for Canada, who defeated Australia to make it to the gold medal game. It’s the best-ever Olympic performance for Canada in rugby sevens.

Logan spoke with Global News Calgary on Friday’s morning show from Vancouver where she’s attending school. The Olympic athlete says it’s “a really crazy feeling” and that she can’t go anywhere without her friends and family asking to see the “heavy” silver medal.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Logan says. “I think when everything first happened, we kind of thought that it would hit reality when we got home. I’ve been home for a week and it’s still not reality quite yet so not sure when that will set in.”

Piper plans to take some time off to finish her degree before she returns to the National rugby sevens team.