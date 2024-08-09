Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary’s Piper Logan back home with Olympic silver medal earned in rugby

By Krista Sylvester Global News
Posted August 9, 2024 7:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Canada wins historic silver at women’s rugby sevens'
Paris 2024: Canada wins historic silver at women’s rugby sevens
WATCH: Calgarian Piper Logan joins Global News Morning Calgary to talk about winning a historic silver medal in rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics – Jul 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary’s Piper Logan is back home in Canada with a beaming smile and an Olympic silver medal draped around her neck.

The rugby player and her teammates made the podium Tuesday night in Paris where they took on the defending champions, New Zealand, in the final.

Despite the loss, the silver medal placement was a monumental breakthrough for Canada, who defeated Australia to make it to the gold medal game. It’s the best-ever Olympic performance for Canada in rugby sevens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Logan spoke with Global News Calgary on Friday’s morning show from Vancouver where she’s attending school. The Olympic athlete says it’s “a really crazy feeling” and that she can’t go anywhere without her friends and family asking to see the “heavy” silver medal.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Logan says. “I think when everything first happened, we kind of thought that it would hit reality when we got home. I’ve been home for a week and it’s still not reality quite yet so not sure when that will set in.”

Story continues below advertisement

Piper plans to take some time off to finish her degree before she returns to the National rugby sevens team.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices