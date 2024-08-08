Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Union agrees in principle to Postmedia’s $1-million bid for Atlantic newspaper chain

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2024 12:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Experts concerned about Postmedia newspaper purchase'
Business Matters: Experts concerned about Postmedia newspaper purchase
Experts are voicing concerns about Postmedia's pending purchase of Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain, saying it's almost certain to result in job cuts and a reduction in local content. This comes after Postmedia announced plans to buy a number of businesses belonging to SaltWire Network and The Halifax Herald. Amandalina Letterio has this story and more in Business Matters for July 30, 2024 – Jul 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Postmedia’s $1-million bid to acquire Atlantic Canada’s largest newspaper chain will not be held up by the main union that represents workers at SaltWire Network Inc. and The Halifax Herald Ltd.

A lawyer representing the court-appointed monitor overseeing insolvency proceedings for SaltWire and the The Halifax Herald confirmed that the Canadian arm of the Communications Workers of America has agreed to certain conditions demanded last week by Toronto-based Postmedia.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Speaking outside a courtroom, George Benchetrit confirmed the union has agreed to alter some union contracts and exclude some workers from the union by eliminating successor rights protected by provincial labour legislation.

During the hearing this morning in Halifax, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice John Keith was also told that the companies’ pension plan would be wound up, a move that will affect 426 people.

Trending Now

The pending sale to Postmedia still has to be approved by Keith for the deal to go ahead.

Story continues below advertisement

SaltWire and The Herald publish newspapers and online content in Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices