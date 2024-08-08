Menu

Canada

Canada pulls diplomats’ families out of Israel as fears of a spiral grow

By Touria Izri Global News
Posted August 8, 2024 10:34 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Hamas appoints alleged Oct. 7 plotter as new leader in direct rebuke of Israel'
Hamas appoints alleged Oct. 7 plotter as new leader in direct rebuke of Israel
RELATED: Hamas has appointed a new leader, Yahya Sinwar, whose decisions could significantly impact the dynamics of the region. Experts warn that Sinwar's leadership may pose challenges for negotiations and potentially escalate the conflict. Nathaniel Dove reports.
The Canadian government is pulling the children of diplomats out of Tel Aviv as fears rise that escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah could spiral into an all-out war.

“Due to the increased risk of escalating conflict in the Middle East, Global Affairs Canada approved the temporary relocation of dependent children and their legal guardians from Tel Aviv to a safe third country,” said Global Affairs Canada in a statement late Wednesday.

Ottawa says the Canadian embassies in Israel, Lebanon, and the Representative Office of Canada to the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah remain open.

Click to play video: 'Fresh attacks unleashed in Middle East as tensions rise over recent assassinations'
Fresh attacks unleashed in Middle East as tensions rise over recent assassinations

Similar evacuation efforts are not underway in Beirut or Ramallah because “there are no dependent children under 18” accompanying diplomatic staff, says Global Affairs.

Ottawa has urged Canadians to avoid all travel to Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank.

The “temporary relocation” of diplomats’ families comes as the military is also assisting the embassy in Beirut with “contingency planning” and weighing “upcoming threats that may result in requests to support Canadians and Canadian interests.”

There are more than 23,000 Canadians citizens registered in Lebanon, but federal officials have warned Canadians in the region not to count on an evacuation and to leave while commercial options remain available.

Click to play video: 'Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by short-range projectile, Iran says'
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by short-range projectile, Iran says

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) are “currently pre-positioning assets in the Eastern Mediterranean region to enable Global Affairs Canada (GAC) with planning and logistical support,” said the Department of Defence in a statement.

“The forward positioning of assets is part of standard CAF preparatory activities that support planning and liaison activities with other government departments and agencies, as well as information sharing between Allies to ensure optimal situational awareness in the region.”

“Due to the volatility of the situation, and as contingency planning is ongoing, we will not be providing further details at this time.”

Tensions have soared since the assassinations of two leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas last week.

Israel said it killed Fuad Shukr – a top Hezbollah military commander – in retaliation for a rocket attack from Lebanon that killed 12 children and teenagers.

While Israel has refused to comment on the airstrike that killed Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran a day later on July 31.

Click to play video: 'Biden says assassination of Hamas leader ‘has not helped’ Gaza ceasefire talks'
Biden says assassination of Hamas leader ‘has not helped’ Gaza ceasefire talks

Haniyah was in the city for the inauguration of Iran’s new president. Iran backs Hezbollah and Hamas. Canada lists both as terror organizations.

The killings of their high-ranking leaders have sparked fears of wider retaliation and a broad regional war.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas turned 10 months old this week with no end in sight.

–with files from the Associated Press

